The people of Agba village, Ekwuluobia, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra, at the weekend, took to the streets to decry the poor state of the general hospital and Isuofia-Agba Ekwulobia-Eke Ekwulobia road.

The protesters comprising youths, men and women, lamented the decision of the government to neglect the hospital and road for over 10 years.

Some of the placards read: “Social contracts are not kept”, “Remember, elections are coming again”, “Save our soul, Mr. Governor,” “Are we remembered only during elections?”

Spokesman of the protesters, Mr. Bertrand Ezeokoli, said the action was to draw the attention of Governor Willie Obiano to the infrastructural crisis for speedy intervention.

“We are here to notify the government that we are suffering. We have no access to our homes and medical treatment. Let government come to our assistance. Are we still part of Anambra State? If yes, why are we being treated like this? Let government remember that election is still coming, and we cannot vote, while our back is on the ground.