Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The people of Agbaja community in Abatete Town in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State have protested what they called incessant police harassment as well as alleged unconstitutional imposition of community Caretaker Committee leadership on the community.

The protesters mainly elderly men who stormed the Ogidi Police Area Command to demand for justice and appeal to the police Area Commander to stop his men from incessant arrests during their community meetings.

They accused the traditional prime minister (Onowu/Obi) of the community who is overseas of trying to cause crisis in the community by allegedly imposing Paul Okafor as the Caretaker Committee chairman of the community unconstitutionally.

The leader of the protesters and the Outgoing President of Agbaja Abatete Community Association (AACA) Prof Ikechukwu Okodo while addressing the newsmen called on the police to stop arresting his people .