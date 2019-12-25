Uneasy calm has pervaded Oba, Idemili South Local Government Area, as the town union tackles sewage contractors over indiscriminate dumping of faeces in the community.

President General of the town union, Dozie Nweke, accused the sewage contractors of dumping feaces in Idemili River within Obosi/Oba boundary before they were stopped months ago. He, however, said the contractors took the feaces to Aboji/Abaime/Isu land, before recently diverting to Ugbo land, where they presently dump the human waste.

Nweke said the unregulated dumping of feaces could threaten the health of the people in the community.

“Where they dump the faces is a residential area, and nearby farmlands are threatened by the quantity of faeces brought by sewage tankers that number up to 250. Each day, over 250 tankers laden with faeces would come to the place and dump them, threatening the health of the people. The community has written to contractors advising them to stop the indiscriminate dumping and to look for alternative places. The Ministry of Environment has also visited and warned them to stop it. The state government as well as the ministries of health and environment should intervene before there is an outbreak of disease,” Nweke said.