Obinna Odogwu, Awka

The leadership of Oba community in Idemmili South Local Government Area of Anambra State has described as baseless the allegations leveled by some members of the community against Rev. Uche Ibeabuchi who was nominated by President Muhammadu Buhari for Federal Character Commission [FCC] board.

Shortly after his nomination was made public, some members of Ibeabuchi’s kindred allegedly filed petition against him stating that he had forcefully sold their community’s lands and converted their proceeds to his personal use. They, therefore, asked the Senate not to confirm his nomination.

But at a press conference held in the community, President-General of Oba Patriotic Union, Mr Clifford Enendu, absolved the FCC nominee of all wrong doings saying his accusers had refused to defend their allegations.

“We heard that some people wrote a petition against one of our sons, Rev. Uche Ibeabuchi. I want to say it categorically that Oba as a community is not aware of that and we are not in support of that as a matter of fact.

“As I heard, they even signed on my behalf and also on behalf of our secretary general. That is impersonation. Oba as a community is in support of his nomination and we are fully in support of him.

“Some group of women came to me and said that some people were selling people’s lands at Okuzu. Then I set up a committee to and investigate the matter.

“When my committee called them to testify, it did not come to testify. I called them on phone. Where are people that brought petition to me; why is it that you people don’t want to come and clear yourselves?

“One of them told me that they would not come; that we should reschedule the meeting again. Then, the meeting was rescheduled on Thursday of that period. They came to this hall and told my committee that Oba should forget about settling the matter.

“I told them that they should put it in writing and give to me because they were the ones that brought allegation against this man and they were also the one that said that they didn’t want Oba to settle the matter.

“Let them put it in writing and give it to me. Up till now, I have not received any written document concerning that. I set up 7-man committee and I gave them a letter of appointment,” the PG stated.

Enendu, however, said that he would drag the petitioners to court for signing the ill-willed petition on his behalf without his authorization.

“I will file a suit against the person that signed the petition on my behalf. It is impersonation. We have to do that as soon as possible”, he declared even as he urged the senate to confirm Ibeabuchi’s nomination.

The legal adviser to Okuzu Development Union, Mr Azubuike Okeke, a lawyer, said that the petitioned was filed out of jealously and hatred.

“The matter stemmed from mere jealousy, hatred and wickedness. A man thought that having money means having influence; that you will dictate whatever that happens to the village without anybody asking a question,” he stated.