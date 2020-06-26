At Umunya, Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State, activities of land speculators who initiate people into a deadly cult and wreak untold havoc among residents have become a huge threat.

The attackers usually leave in their trail tales of woe, tears and sorrow, while the residents are practically living in daily fear for their lives. They want the law enforcement agents to rise up to their responsibility.

Particularly hit is Ezi Umunya, one of the villages in the community, where the deadly group has unleashed monumental havoc, damaging personal belongings and buildings. The cultists have also inflicted serious knife injuries on some youths of the area who refused to join them. Some of their victims are presently battling for life in various hospitals, while those who survived their onslaught will live with scars from the injuries till their dying days.

Unable to endure the activities of the deadly group anymore, women of Ezi Umunya village recently embarked on a peaceful protest to the palace of the traditional ruler of Umunya community, Igwe Kris Onyekwuluje, calling on him to intervene and save them from the attackers.

Accompanied by some men from the village, the women expressed their undiluted loyalty to the traditional ruler and called on him to stop being lenient with the attackers, since they have defied every voice of reason and dialogue. Chairman of Ezi Umunya village, Shedrack Obinna Okonkwo, a pharmacist, who spoke at the Igwe’s palace, lamented that the kind of dangerous knives in circulation within the village was alarming. He noted that the attackers always gruesomely stabbed their victims, leaving them in pain.