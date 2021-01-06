Traditional ruler of Ogidi Community in Idemili North Local Government Area, Anambra State, Igwe Alex Onyido has said that the community would honour and immortalise literary icon, Prof. Chinua Achebe, whom he described as an illustrious son.

Igwe Onyido said Achebe, author of award winning “Things Fall Apart” hails from Ogidi community and in life and death, had brought fame and honour to the community.

The monarch stated this during the Ofala festival saying the community had resolved to build a cultural centre with a museum, archive and conference centre to immortalise Achebe for writing the name of the community in the world map.

“He was number one literary legend in Igbo, Nigeria, Africa and the whole world and we are proud of our own and we want to immortalise his name.I have made the proposal to my community and we shall start the project very soon. I will build a befitting centre of tourism in his name. We want to build Prof Achebe’s cultural centre and event place which I hope to achieve this year. The centre will have a library where all his books will be placed.”