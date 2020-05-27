Eziomume Solomon, Nnewi
UFUMA in Orumba North
Local Government Area of
Anambra State has warned
Fulani herdsmen to stop destroying crops and farm prod- ucts in the community and its
environs, or should be ready
to meet strong resistance.
President General of Ufuma
Development Union (UDU),
Basil Onwunze, gave the
warning in a chat with Daily
Sun, yesterday.
The town union leader,
who said herdsmen could be
allowed to express their fun- damental rights by moving
freely through the communi- ty, however declared that the
community would not fold its
hands and watch herders go
into their farmers to destroy
their investments.
“Ufuma people are not trou- ble makers. We are not ready
to carry arms with anybody,
not even herdsmen. However,
cattle is their own investment
and crop is our own invest- ment. Somebody should not
allow his investment to destroy another man’s investment.
“Therefore, herdsmen
should not allow their cattle
to destroy our crops. They
should stick to the agreement
they had with Anambra State
government by not destroying
farmers’ crops,” he said.
In a related development,
the president general has refuted a rumour circulating
in sections of the media that
a woman farmer in the com- munity was forced by herds- men to drink insecticide, and
subsequently died
