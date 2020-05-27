Eziomume Solomon, Nnewi

UFUMA in Orumba North

Local Government Area of

Anambra State has warned

Fulani herdsmen to stop destroying crops and farm prod- ucts in the community and its

environs, or should be ready

to meet strong resistance.

President General of Ufuma

Development Union (UDU),

Basil Onwunze, gave the

warning in a chat with Daily

Sun, yesterday.

The town union leader,

who said herdsmen could be

allowed to express their fun- damental rights by moving

freely through the communi- ty, however declared that the

community would not fold its

hands and watch herders go

into their farmers to destroy

their investments.

“Ufuma people are not trou- ble makers. We are not ready

to carry arms with anybody,

not even herdsmen. However,

cattle is their own investment

and crop is our own invest- ment. Somebody should not

allow his investment to destroy another man’s investment.

“Therefore, herdsmen

should not allow their cattle

to destroy our crops. They

should stick to the agreement

they had with Anambra State

government by not destroying

farmers’ crops,” he said.

In a related development,

the president general has refuted a rumour circulating

in sections of the media that

a woman farmer in the com- munity was forced by herds- men to drink insecticide, and

subsequently died