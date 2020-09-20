Obinna Odogwu, Awka

There is unease in Nanka community in Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State following the tussle between Amakor village and the leadership of Nanka Patriotic Union (NPU) over the rightful village to produce the community’s traditional Prime Minister (Onowu).

Amakor, which claims to be the rightful village to produce the Onowu Nanka, has announced the withdrawal of its loyalty to their monarch, Igwe Godwin Ezeilo, and the NPU leadership pending the redress of some alleged injustices meted to it.

The Chairman of Amakor Njikoka Development Union, Obinna Ilo, and the Secretary, Walter Muoneme, who addressed newsmen in Awka, the State capital, alleged that someone else from a younger village to theirs had been installed as the Onowu Nanka by their alleged oppressors.

They vowed to resist the continued oppression of their people by some privileged members of sister villages in connivance with a crop of their kinsmen.

Amakor village leaders also dismissed a recent press conference purportedly held at the palace of the monarch wherein the monarch, Igwe Ezeilo and the President-General, Chief Paul Chinedu, were quoted as saying that peace had returned to the community.

They insisted that peace could only return when the provisions of their chieftaincy constitution which gives them the right to produce the next Onowu were met.

‘On our part, Amakor village has done everything humanly possible to prevail on NPU and the Igwe to follow the constitution, culture and tradition of Nanka in handling the Amakor issue but all such efforts were ignored by same power bloc that holds Nanka hostage,’ they claimed.