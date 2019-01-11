Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

A group of women in Obosi, Idemili North Local Government of Anambra State, has threatened to go nude over incessant killings in the community without any reasonable police action.

Consequently, the group members have called for the immediate redeployment of the Divisional Police Officer, Obosi Police Division, SP Usman Ibrahim Oboshi, for alleged incompetence.

The women, acting under the umbrella of “Obosi Concerned Women,” have asked the state Commissioner of Police, Garba Umar, to remove the DPO without further delay and replace him with “a more humane and dedicated officer,” alleging that he was unable to adequately police the area.

The women vowed to demonstrate naked at the Anambra State police headquarters in Awka if the DPO was not redeployed and replaced within a short time.

It was gathered that between December, 2018 and now, about four persons have been reportedly killed in mysterious circumstances, throwing residents of the area into panic.

The leader of the women group, Mrs. Elizabeth Ajanuonwu, who addressed newsmen, insisted that the removal of the police boss was the only way to resolve the impasse.

She said: “The most feasible way to check the trend is to urgently redeploy the DPO in Obosi Division and bring in a more dedicated senior police officer to head the police station.

“Presently, cult groups such as Supreme Vikings Confraternity, Neo-black Movement, Aiye Confraternity, and similar groups have freeway in the community due to inadequate policing.”

The DPO could not be reached when newsmen visited his office as he was said to be away.

One of his subordinates simply said “he is not on seat. If you come back in the evening, he will be here. I cannot speak to you, nor can anyone here. Come back in the evening then you will hear from him.”