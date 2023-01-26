From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Candidates in Anambra South senatorial zone for the 2023 general elections outside the presidency have presented their manifestoes to Otolo youths in Nnewi North Local Government Area with Mr Emeka Ofoma as Chairman of the youth forum.

The event which took place at Monarch Garden, Otolo Nnewi was well attended by the youth with the enthusiasm to hear from their prospective lawmakers who later entertained diverse questions from individual members of the forum.

One of the candidates for Anambra State House of Assembly to represent Nnewi Constituency under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Sir Eloka Ikeh said he was going to represent Nnewi North in the House not as a job seeker but as one gainfully engaged and well prepared to deliver democracy dividends to his constituents.

Sir Ikeh with his Ifediche (something different) mantra said: “I’m not looking for a job in Nnewi. I’m homegrown and I know the primary needs of my people.

“I have a scholarship scheme where students are benefiting from now. The scheme will further be fashioned to produce ten professionals every year. My first project should be a skill acquisition centre that will benefit all. I will give job opportunity slots to Nnewi youth.

“I will use my position as a lawmaker representing Nnewi North to attract good roads and constant electricity supply. I have the connection, I have the knowledge and I have the political will to bring quality representation to Nnewi Constituency. Just expect ‘Ifediche’, ” said Sir Eloka who is also a law student.

The Labour Party candidate for the Anambra State House of Assembly to represent Nnewi Constituency, Sir Izuchukwu Unegbu advised the youth to go for the most qualified.

“We should know who the cap fits, to wear it. Ours in the House is lawmaking. I’m well connected and I have the capacity to enter any office, both government agencies and others.

“You should check somebody’s character, competence and capacity as the LP Presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi would always say. I have the advantage as a lawyer to represent Nnewi North.

“As an experienced legal practitioner, my profession has exposed and prepared me for the task ahead. Most of our societal problems are not natural but man-made and that is why I strongly believe that if elected into the State House of Assembly, I will sponsor and co-sponsor Bills that will brighten Anambra State, the light of the nation, ” he said.

The PDP candidate for Nnewi North, Nnewi South and Ekwusigo Federal Constituency, Sir Joel Ezeani on his part requested for partnership with the youth for full support to represent the Constituency.

He told the youth that many had deceived the constituents a lot in the past over political representation. He accused previous representatives of pursuing only their personal pockets without recourse to those who gave them the mandate.

“I’m going there to give you effective representation and practical empowerment. We must ensure that youth are empowered in the first two years.

” You should also know the track records of someone who is going to represent you. My first two years will be for those who supported me. Support me, take me to that House. We can go into a written agreement. I must not renege on my promises. My word is my bond, ” Ezeani assured the youth.

Hon Peter Uzowulu, contesting for Nnewi North, Nnewi South and Ekwusigo Federal Constituency under the Young Progressive Party (YPP), on his part said he would never allow any story about what is due for his Constituency. He assured he was going there to change the narrative with quality representation.

He also insisted that Ekwusigo Local Government Area should be allowed to produce the representative of the Federal Constituency while another Council Area would wait for its turn in the next dispensation.

As for the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Hon Nonso Smart Okafor contesting for the same Nnewi North, Nnewi South and Ekwusigo Federal Constituency, what is important is the personality who is in the race, not the political party.

Hon Okafor currently representing Nnewi North Constituency in the Anambra State House of Assembly said he was going to the House of Representatives to serve in a higher capacity equipped with his over three years of legislative experience.

He said he had the highest number of motions passed in the State House of Assembly as at the last count. He explained that he would be going for a greater onslaught in the Green Chambers of the National Assembly.