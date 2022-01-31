From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The All Progressives Congress [APC] candidate for the Anambra State 2021 governorship election, Senator Andy Uba, has urged the elected party executive members to unite and reposition the party for the betterment of the people and party in the state.

Uba, commending the party for the successful conduct of State Congress in the Anambra State Chapter of the party, congratulated Chief Basil Ejidike led new executive members of the party in the state.

The Anambra State APC Congress began with Ward Congresses across the 326 wards and LG Congresses in the 21 LGAs of the state on Wednesday, 26th and Friday, 28th January respectively and climaxed with the successful conduct of State Congress on Sunday, Jan 30 at the Marble Arch Hotel, Awka.

The congress was monitored and supervised by the Chief Friday Nwanozie Nwosu led a 7-man Congress Committee set up by the National Caretaker Committee of the party.

The exercise saw Chief Basil Ejidike emerge as State Chairman of the Anambra State Chapter APC.

He is expected to lead other elected officers of the party in the state to pilot the affairs of the party in the state in line with the party’s constitution.

Sen Uba urged the newly elected officers of the party to work assiduously to reposition the APC into a party that Ndi Anambra would, going forward, willingly align with for the greater development of the state.

‘I congratulate all the leaders, stakeholders and members of our great party, APC in the state for their peaceful conduct during the just concluded All Progressives Congress (APC) State Congress. It won’t have happened without your resolve and commitment to facilitating a smooth and successful congress and I salute you all.

‘I also congratulate Chief Basil Ejidike and other elected state officers; as well as the entire officers of the party elected in the 326 wards and 21 LGAs across the state.

‘Let me also counsel that your positions are not for fancy; rather, by your election, you have been entrusted with the onerous responsibility to diligently carry out assignments on behalf of our teeming member across the state.

‘Like other leaders and members of our great party who have reposed enormous confidence in your respective abilities to excel in the discharge of the responsibilities of your respective offices, it is my hope that you will embark on engagements that will strengthen the party in the state.

‘In very simple terms, therefore, I urge you to work to unite and reposition the party as we gradually dovetail into a major election year that 2023 represents,’ Uba said.