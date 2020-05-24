Romanus Okoye

Constituents of Anambra East and West Federal Constituency have applauded the member representing the area, Chief Chinedu Obidigwe over provision of solar energy to Umuoba Anam and Nzam communities.

The traditional ruler of Umuoba Anam, Igwe George Ekwealor while receiving the equipment along with his cabinet, said that Obidigwe despite being a first timer at the national assembly had distinguished himself from the pack. He assured Obidigwe of the community’s support to ensure he delivers on all of his promises. He said, “I pass vote of confidence on him. He is passionate and keeps to his words.”

An indigene of the area while applauding Obidigwe said, “If it is his personal funds, we will thank him for his good will. If it is constituency project, we will also thank him, but this time, we will count the poles and add up the figures.

“If it is the Federal Ministry of Power project which he attracted, we will also thank him, because that shows he is involved in what is going on in Abuja. When I asked this question, ndi APGA started their attack on me, but I didn’t mean to attack Obidigwe their god, neither was I being ungrateful.

“As far as I am concerned, Chinedu Obidigwe has not failed, he has not. His score card will start pouring in after 2021 budget is signed into law, that is when we will start scoring him, as well as our Senator.

“Lobby to put the Anambra West Federal Road into Executive budget. They don’t have to spend their money, they don’t have to buy us more bags of rice, we are not even interested in cow meat.”

The respondent while advising Obidigwe to ensure that other communities in the area, without electricity and roads, also called on other representatives of the area, at national level to join hands with Obidigwe and bring infrastructural developments to the area.