The acting Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the posting of Christopher A. Owolabi as the new Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of Anambra State Police Command.

According to press statement signed by Force Public Relations Officer, CP Frank Mba, the deployment of the new CP is part of the ongoing efforts at re-ordering, overhauling and strengthening the security and policing architecture in Anambra State and other states of the Southeast and South-South geo-political zones of the country. This is ultimately designed to improve the operational efficiency of the commands and enhance public safety and security.

Owolabi takes over from CP Monday Bala Kuryas, who has been redeployed to the Anti-Fraud Section of the Force Headquarters Annex, Lagos.

In a similar vein, the IGP has ordered the posting of other strategic and tactical commanders within the zones. A total of two Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), 14 Assistant Commissioners of Police and other mid-level officers were affected.