Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

The Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Mr. John Abang, has given a final quit notice to criminals in the state, assuring them of rough times should they refuse to leave.

Abang said they should either turn a new leaf or be ready to meet their waterloo as the command was fully prepared to fight them to a standstill.

Speaking when he paraded some suspects at the command’s headquarters Amawbia, the state police assured that those who would be obstinate would be arrested and prosecuted accordingly.

Assuring the criminal elements of more arrests, he said: “They should be prepared for more inconvenience. I’ll be raiding Anambra of cultists continuously.

“I’ll be inconveniencing myself, my personnel and the criminals because those who are law-abiding will not be where I’m raiding.”

Abang dismissed as blackmail, the allegation that his men engage in indiscriminate arrest of youths in the state who they label as cultists, vowing that he would not be cowed by such allegations.

He insisted that the raiding of criminal hideouts in the state would continue until the area was rid of criminals.

He said: “But I refused to be subjected to blackmail that we are harassing innocent people. If anybody says my men collected money to screen them before releasing them, let them come with proof and it will be investigated.

“It’s within my conditional powers to raid and I’ll continue to do that until Anambra people go about their lawful duties freely.

“I want to reiterate my assurance to all Ndi Anambra both at home and in Diaspora that the command under my watch will continue to work assiduously to ensure that Anambra State remains the safest in the country.”