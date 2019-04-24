Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

The Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Mustapha Dandaura, yesterday read the riot act to police personnel in the state warning them to shun bribe.

Dandaura who said he has zero tolerance for corruption warned that any police personnel caught taking a bribe in the state would be dismissed.

In a statement issued by the State Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed, the CP charged the.

The statement reads in part, “The CP while addressing the officers urged them to be more professional, proactive, firm but civil to members of the Public when discharging their duties in accordance with internationally acceptable best practices.

“The CP also warned them against any form of extortion and corrupt practices stating that any officer found wanting will face severe disciplinary action which may include outright dismissal from the force.