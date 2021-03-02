From Mokwugwo Solomon, Nnewi

No fewer than 170 senior officers serving in the Anambra State command have benefitted from the recent promotion exercise released by the Police Service Commission.

They were made up of 24 Deputy Superintendents of Police to Superintendents of Police (SP); 38 Assistant Superintendents of Police to Deputy Superintendents (DSP) and 108 Inspectors to the rank of ASP.

Consequently, 122 Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP II) were confirmed to the substantive rank of (ASP I).

Among the officers decorated on February 23, by the Commissioner of Police, Monday Kuryas, were SP Idowu Olawole (Command Works Officer); SP Ochogwu Sunday (DCO II Okpoko Division.

Others are DSP Isiah Garba Kamantan (Station Officer, Okpoko Division) and Inspectors Desmond Ezihe, Imo Joseph, Japhet Onaro, Emeka Onwuyuariri and Infeanyi Osadi; all promoted to the rank of ASP.

The Commissioner congratulated the newly promoted officers from the command and urged them to put more efforts in discharging their duties of promoting safety and security, not only in the state but the nation at large. He also urged them to rededicate themselves to duty and reciprocate the gesture done them by the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

He also thanked the IGP for giving personnel welfare a top priority in his administration, and assured Anambra people that the command would continue to serve and protect the citizens with integrity.

The police boss further assured that all efforts and energies shall be mobilised and deployed towards the prevention of crimes and successful apprehension of criminals that challenged their resolve: “The command under my watch shall reinvigorate Operation Puff Adder II, and give it more bite to tackle cultism, robbery, kidnapping and illegal revenue collections, particularly in Onitsha, Nkpor, Obosi, Nnewi and others.

“The command under my watch will sustain the existing inter-agency collaboration and improve on our respect for the rule of law and fundamental human rights, in accordance with international best practices.

“I want to assure Anambra people, both at home and in diaspora, that the command under my watch will continue to work assiduously to sustain the status of Anambra as the safest state in the country”.