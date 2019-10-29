Marcus Nkire

Leadership of the Anambra State Towns People Association has announced November 9 as the official date for the eighth annual Anambra day celebration.

President of the association, Ezennaya Ikechukwu, who led a team to the Abuja office of The Sun Publishing Limited, yesterday, said the celebration, which theme is “Igwebuike” would hold at the National Stadium, Abuja with several prominent Nigerians in attendance.

Ezennaya said no fewer than 76 out of the 130 registered towns would be represented.

He assured that the event will be colourful and provide a forum for the exhibition of the rich culture and practices of the Anambra people.

“I can assure you that the event will no doubt be exciting. We will reveal the full extent of what the Anambra culture is all about. Anybody who comes will have a good time and will never forget his/her experience.”