From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

A member of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka has attributed the victory of the party so far to its grassroots strategy.

Chief Ezeonwuka told Daily Sun, yesterday, at his Oba residence in Idemili South Local Government Area that the APGA for the past sixteen years had made landmark achievements that endeared it to the people of the State.

He said that Anambra people preferred a party known to them with acceptable antecedents than to welcome a new political party with a doubtful performance.

“APGA is a grassroots political party and it has been there for the past sixteen years providing infrastructure, social amenities that touch people’s lives positively.

“This party has been able to touch every community with its visionary choose-your-project initiative. It is not easy to come up with such a programme where a particular amount of money is given to every indigenous community leader to choose and execute projects of their choice.

“Another thing is creating an enabling environment for people to do their businesses, empowering and funding vigilance groups to take care of security in every community, ” he noted.

He said that for the APGA-led governement in Anambra to have been consistent in payment of workers salaries along with other democracy dividends would be enough reason for Anambra workforce to settle for the party.

Chief Ezeonwuka said APGA-led administration was the only one in Nigeria that had not owed its workers “whereas in other States you would hear of two to three months salaries owed workers.” He described the party as a unique one that deserved victory in the governorship election.

“These are among the many reasons that make the party to coast to victory. Anambra people prefer a known governement to unknown governement, ” he added.

On those who defected from the APGA to other political parties at the heat of the electioneering campaign, Chief Ezeonwuka said if they chose to return to APGA, they could be forgiven like the Prodigal son of the Bible.

“Man is not perfect. We can forgive them if they return in all sincerity. Our party slogan is ‘be your brother’s keeper’ (onye aghala nwanne ya). If they want to come back, they will be received. Our party is not a cult. The Prodigal son pleaded to be readmitted after offending and insulting his father, he was readmitted but there is always an atonement, ” he also said.

He assured that whatever internal wrangles in the party would be put to rest. He said this would easily be done by a reconciliation committee to be activated like one set up not long ago of which he was a member. He noted that the APGA has a mature way of handling its affairs.

On the continual sit-at-home order in the South East, he said that the order had long been suspended and attributed the ceaseless enforcement to non-compliance to his advice that corpses at mortuaries should be evacuated and buried to allow the spirit of the dead to rest in peace. He said all mortuaries in the South East should be closed and people to be buried as soon as they died.

“The IPOB sit-at-home is not the culture of the Igboman who is self-made. You can find that in other lands, not in Igboland.

” Someone is hungry and you cannot go out to look for food. Is that person normal? How can an Igboman sit at home? There should be other strategies. Sit-at-home doesn’t make sense to Igbo culture, ” he noted.

