From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Director-General National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, has showered encomiums on the corps members that worked as Adhoc staff in the just concluded Anambra State governorship election last weekend.

General Ibrahim, who made the commendation after monitoring the election in nine Local Government Areas of the State, described them as patriotic.

He emphasized that the corps members had written their names in the anals of history, having contributed towards the entrenchment of credible electoral process.

While enjoining them to remain impartial and perform their duties in line with the established rules, Ibrahim said that in all the polling units visited, there were security agents on ground, while the corps members informed him that the conduct of the exercise was peaceful.

At Unit 003 Ward 007 in Awka South Local Government, an election observer, Nwadishi Faith Ossai, from the Centre for Transparency Advocacy, was full of praises for the Director-General for taking time to go round and see how corps members were faring during the exercise.

She also remarked that the Corps Members’ performance was commendable.

Meanwhile, the DG has advised corps members in Anambra to be law-abiding and be of good conduct throughout the service year.

He gave the advice during his visit to the Permanent Orientation Camp in Umuawulu/Mbaukwu, Awka South Local Government Area of the State.

Ibrahim, who sensitized the corps members on the four Cardinal Programmes of the NYSC, urged them to always obey the NYSC Bye-Laws, the rules and regulations of their places of primary assignments and serve as role models that would leave good legacies after service.

“Please take advantage of the Orientation Course to promote unity and teamwork, and ensure that the spirit of NYSC lives in you forever,” the DG said.

He further advised them to study the needs of their host communities and initiate laudable projects that would add value to the lives of the residents.

Ibrahim, also reminded them that they are not expected to use their personal money to execute projects, adding that they should rather reach out to people within the community for mobilization of resources.

The Director-General further enjoined them to take advantage of the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme of the Scheme that was initiated to empower them for self-employment.

“Identify your talent, drive your vision with passion and commitment and the sky will be your limit,” the DG said.

He said that NYSC management had partnered financial institutions like the Central Bank of Nigeria, Bank of Industry, Heritage Bank and Access Bank among others, towards supporting Corps Members with loans to finance their businesses.

He also reminded that efforts are in top gear for the establishment of NYSC Trust Fund, which would, among other benefits, make funds available to corps members for actualization of their business dreams.

The DG equally appealed to the corps members to avoid the wrong usage of the Social Media, advising that they should, instead, deploy it for the promotion of national unity and integration.

He warned them against unauthorized journeys, while also maintaining that only State Coordinators, and not Corps Employers, could grant them permission to travel within the country.

Ibrahim further warned the corps members to avoid boarding commercial vehicles by the roadside, adding that management had partnered the Federal Road Safety Corps and transport unions to ensure they are provided with roadworthy vehicles while travelling.

“If you have permission to travel, make sure you take-off from designated motorparks. Do not travel at night; when it is 6pm, break your journey and continue the following day,” he said.