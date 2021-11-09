From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The flagbearer of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Chief Obinna Uzor has told his supporters not to lose hope, that he is still in the race in the ongoing governorship election in Anambra state.

The SDP candidate said this shortly after casting his vote at Umunnamehi community school 3, PU024 ward1.

Uzor alleged huge disinfranchisement of many electorate who he said wanted to vote, saying that he would wait until the final results were declared.

“I’m very much in the race. Just like in a football match, noting is over until it’s over. You can see certain Local Government Areas where a particular party won with less than 2000 votes,” he said.

The guber candidate prayed the next Governor of the state would reach out to stakeholders in order to ensure peace, prosperity and development in the state as he described Ihiala as peaceful.

“Ihala has been a peaceful community with a neighboring town of Iseke in Imo. I understand the flash point is not in Ihiala where people easily get scared.

“I’ve been here for sometimes and people have been going about their businesses. We pray for peace and stability because my people need peace to make progress.

“Security operatives have done well but we don’t need the entire security in Nigeria to conduct election. We pray a good leader emerges who will be able to reach out to stakeholders so we can ensure peace, prosperity and development in the state.”