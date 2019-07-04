Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Anambra Government, yesterday, declared a state of emergency in waste management, to tackle various environmental challenges facing the state.

Newly redeployed Commissioner for Environment, Obi Nwankwo, made the disclosure at Jerome Udoji secretariat of the ministry in Awka, while flagging off the Anambra State Environmental Action Campaign.

Nwankwo said the move was in line with Governor Willie Obiano’s mandate to the ministry under him to clean up the state and introduce culture and lifestyle of care for the environment by the citizens.

Nwankwo noted that the environmental action plan, which will last for an initial period of six months was codenamed in Igbo language “Dobe Anambra Ocha” (Keep Anambra clean), so as to drive home the import of the campaign across all nooks and crannies of the state.

He noted that his team from the ministry had before now taken a tour of Anambra, doing a digital survey with sophisticated drone equipment to assess the ecological challenges facing the state.