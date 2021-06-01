From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The management of Deeper Life High School Onitsha located at Nteje in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State has appealed to Governor Willie Obiano to come to their aid over the deplorable condition of the abandoned road leading to the school.

The principal of the school, Mr Ernest Sunday Okoro, who made the appeal in a press briefing, said that the Nteje-Nando road, the only access to the school, was undergoing construction before it was abandoned by the contractor.

Flanked by the Chairman of the School Management Committee, Pastor Abiodun Akinwale, Okoro complained the deplorable road has impeded academic activities as well as vehicle movements of both staff of the institution and visitors accessing the school, causing them great damage and inconveniences.

‘Construction work was initially going on the road before it was abandoned. We appeal to the state governor, Dr Willie Obiano, to help in completing the work on the access road,’ he said.

Okoro also lamented the declining standard of education in the country, calling for a dynamic approach to education by government at all levels to ensure that young people are provided quality learning that would guarantee a sound future and hope for the country.

He said the school, now in its 10th year, had produced potential future leaders as a result of its emphasis on standards, including zero tolerance for indiscipline, cultism and examination malpractices.

‘The background we provide for the students is such that once you’re not willing to study no one can assist you in the exam hall. Initially, they saw it as wickedness until they gained entrance into tertiary institutions.

‘Even if it’s only six students we have in JS1, we take that number to SS3. We don’t even mind if they drop to two students. We’re ready to pay a fine of N30,000 to WAEC for not producing up to 25 students, instead of compromising standards by merging them with other students from another school.

‘We started with only 13 students and 6 educators. But today, we’re 166 students and 22 educators. We’ve made remarkable marks, academically and morally. We had our first graduands in 2016, with excellent results in WAEC and NECO, without exam malpractices,’ he noted.

Talking about the philosophy of the Deeper Life High School (DLHS), Pastor Abiodun noted that the Onitsha campus founded in 2010 is the brainchild of the General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor (Dr) WF Kumuyi, whose passion for godliness, upright leadership and moral excellence is well known.

‘DLHS is a mission co-educational boarding school committed to an all-round qualitative education with an emphasis on academic and moral excellence. As the society becomes very complex, the education of youths of this nation calls for a dynamic approach to arrest the ugly trend and give the youths the kind of education that guarantees a sound future and hope for the nation,’ Pastor Abiodun said.