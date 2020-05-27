ANAMBRA and Delta

Governments have agreed on

strategies to check the heavy

human and vehicular traffic across the Niger Bridge

amidst the ban on inter-state

travel.

Secretary to the Government of Anambra, Prof. Solo

Chukwulobelu and his Delta

counterpart, Mr Chiedu

Ebie, held a meeting at the

Asaba end of the bridgehead,

yesterday.

Commissioners of Police

as well as COVID-19 Task

Force teams from both states

were also present during the

meeting.

The meeting was held to

douse tension between the

two state governments over

iron barricades built on both

sides of the bridge on the

orders of Governor Willie

Obiano of Anambra.

The iron barricade on

the Asaba end of the bridge

was reportedly pulled down

last weekend by some Delta

youths.

Addressing newsmen after

their deliberations, Chukwulobelu said both governments

had agreed to further move

away their check points from

the foot of the bridge to enable free flow of traffic.

“The idea is that those

trucks that are not essential or not carrying essential

commodities, can be turned

back very quickly while those

that come into the bridge can

have faster exit.

“This will ensure that

there are no heavy trucks

parking on the bridge at any

point in time and further minimise the waiting time and

suffering of people running

this bridge,” he said.

The Anambra SSG also

said that both parties agreed

that each truck crossing the

bridge would have just a driv- er and two helpers.

“If you are carrying more

than three including the

driver, that truck will not be

allowed to proceed and may

be impounded,” he warned

He said that the two states

further agreed to swap personnel to build confidence in

the process.

“The two state governments have agreed to ensure

that construction workers

and materials, especially

those for Federal Government projects are not hindered from crossing,” he

added.

Delta SSG promised that

the state government would

collaborate with Anambra

government to ensure that

the strategies were implemented to guarantee flow of

traffic.

“But our plea to everyone

is that, if you have no business on the bridge, respect

yourself and stay away. Those

who defy the directive will

have their trucks impounded; before you depart your

station, ensure you are not

carrying frivolous goods.

“We noticed that some

commercial transporters

play smart by discharging

their passengers shortly

before the bridge and then

crossing to pick them up

at the other side.We will be

smarter this time around to

ensure that such buses are

impounded as well,” Ebie

stressed.

Earlier, Julius Berger Project Manager for Second Niger Bridge, Mr Friedrich Wieser, expressed concern over

the integrity of the bridge as

a result of accumulation of

heavy traffic.