ANAMBRA and Delta
Governments have agreed on
strategies to check the heavy
human and vehicular traffic across the Niger Bridge
amidst the ban on inter-state
travel.
Secretary to the Government of Anambra, Prof. Solo
Chukwulobelu and his Delta
counterpart, Mr Chiedu
Ebie, held a meeting at the
Asaba end of the bridgehead,
yesterday.
Commissioners of Police
as well as COVID-19 Task
Force teams from both states
were also present during the
meeting.
The meeting was held to
douse tension between the
two state governments over
iron barricades built on both
sides of the bridge on the
orders of Governor Willie
Obiano of Anambra.
The iron barricade on
the Asaba end of the bridge
was reportedly pulled down
last weekend by some Delta
youths.
Addressing newsmen after
their deliberations, Chukwulobelu said both governments
had agreed to further move
away their check points from
the foot of the bridge to enable free flow of traffic.
“The idea is that those
trucks that are not essential or not carrying essential
commodities, can be turned
back very quickly while those
that come into the bridge can
have faster exit.
“This will ensure that
there are no heavy trucks
parking on the bridge at any
point in time and further minimise the waiting time and
suffering of people running
this bridge,” he said.
The Anambra SSG also
said that both parties agreed
that each truck crossing the
bridge would have just a driv- er and two helpers.
“If you are carrying more
than three including the
driver, that truck will not be
allowed to proceed and may
be impounded,” he warned
He said that the two states
further agreed to swap personnel to build confidence in
the process.
“The two state governments have agreed to ensure
that construction workers
and materials, especially
those for Federal Government projects are not hindered from crossing,” he
added.
Delta SSG promised that
the state government would
collaborate with Anambra
government to ensure that
the strategies were implemented to guarantee flow of
traffic.
“But our plea to everyone
is that, if you have no business on the bridge, respect
yourself and stay away. Those
who defy the directive will
have their trucks impounded; before you depart your
station, ensure you are not
carrying frivolous goods.
“We noticed that some
commercial transporters
play smart by discharging
their passengers shortly
before the bridge and then
crossing to pick them up
at the other side.We will be
smarter this time around to
ensure that such buses are
impounded as well,” Ebie
stressed.
Earlier, Julius Berger Project Manager for Second Niger Bridge, Mr Friedrich Wieser, expressed concern over
the integrity of the bridge as
a result of accumulation of
heavy traffic.
