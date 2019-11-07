Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Anambra State Physical Planning Board has embarked on demolition of shanties and brothels that harbour criminals and sex workers in the state.

The demolition exercise was carried out at Kara Market on Atani road by Harbour Industrial Layout, Okpoko.

The Chairman, Anambra State Physical Planning Board, Mr. Chike Maduekwe said that the exercise was in line with Governor Willie Obiano’s promise to keep the state crime-free and to sustain the fight against crime in the state.

Maduekwe noted that the shanties were illegally built under electricity power lines that were more dangerous to lives.

He urged those residing at such axis to look for better places to carry out their goods rather than endangering their lives under the high tension cables.

A chicken seller at Kara Market, Mr. Pius Ohiaeliaku hailed Governor Obiano administration for embarking on the exercise, saying that the exercise would save more lives than the damage of their wares.

He noted that criminals always operate with the areas and usually hide on those brothels when given a chase by the polices called on the State Government to provide a good site for them to enable them to sell their goods without fear of molestation by criminals.