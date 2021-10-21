From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Anambra State indigenes in the Diaspora have adopted the Manifesto presented by the gubernatorial candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Prof. Chukwuma Soludo describing it as the panacea for the development of the state into a modern society.

The endorsement was the consensus of opinion by participants from all walks of life presented by a United Kingdom- based Architect, Dr. Michael Chukwujekwu who moderated a Zoom interactive session yesterday tagged: Anambra Indigenes in the Diaspora – Question and Answer with Prof Cee Cee Soludo.

The engaging interaction monitored by Daily Sun saw Prof Soludo in his element break down his Manifesto in simple and measurable terms to the Anambra global audience in the United States of America, United Kingdom, Canada, South Africa, Hong Kong and others parts of the world.

Soludo told the audience that he was motivated to push for the adoption of community- level-development- approach which would see the deployment of resources from the Local Government level upwards, since the top-bottom development was no longer working in Nigeria after sixty-one years.

“If you can’t fix the world, fix your home.” He said.

He stated that the governorship of Anambra requires a tested hand who was well-equipped to handle all the contending issues and be able to build a liveable and prosperous homeland akin to the strategy the Jews adopted in 1948 while building the state of Israel.

He explained that the Manifesto was predicated on four distinct pillars: First, the Economic transformation of Anambra as the next technology and leisure hub. The second was Social agenda for education, youth, women and vulnerable groups. Third pillar was governance, rule of law and value system; which will be public-sector- driven with new governance system and rule of law that discourages get rich-quick and unearned income etc.; while the fourth was the environment – clean, green, planned sustainable cities and markets.

He invited ndi Anambra in the diaspora to buy into his dream and visualize Anambra that is possible, assuring that he will build on the legacies of past leaders up to Governor Obiano whose landmark achievements would be consolidated and sustained.

Earlier, the session started with a brief speech by former Mayor of London Borough of Brent, and Director General Diaspora Campaign and Outreach Affairs, Ernest Ezeajughi who called on ndi Anambra in the Diaspora to make the call for votes to elect Prof Soludo on November 6, 2021, irrespective of party affiliation because his plans for security of lives and property, infrastructure upgrade and food sustainability in Anambra was second to none among the contenders in the election.

