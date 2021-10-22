Anambra State indigenes in the Diaspora have adopted the manifesto presented by the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, describing it as the answer to the development of the state into a modern society.

The endorsement was the consensus of opinion of participants in an online interactive session moderated by a United Kingdom-based Architect, Dr. Michael Chukwujekwu. The interactive session held yesterday and tagged: ‘Anambra Indigenes in the Diaspora – Questions and Answers with Prof Cee Cee Soludo,’ had participants from all walks of life

The engaging interaction monitored by Daily Sun saw Prof Soludo in his element as he broke down his manifesto in simple and measurable terms to the Anambra global audience in the United States of America, United Kingdom, Canada, South Africa, Hong Kong and others parts of the world.

Soludo told the audience that he was motivated to push for the adoption of a community-level-development-approach, which would see the deployment of resources from the local government level upwards, since the top-bottom development was no longer working in Nigeria after 61 years.“If you can’t fix the world, fix your home,” he charged.

He stated that the governorship of Anambra requires a tested hand, who is well-equipped to handle all the contending issues and be able to build a livable and prosperous homeland akin to the strategy the Jews adopted in 1948 while building the state of Israel.

He explained that the manifesto was predicated on four distinct pillars. First is the economic transformation of Anambra as the next technology and leisure hub. The second is the social agenda for education, youth, women and vulnerable groups. The third pillar is governance, rule of law and value system; which will be public sector-driven with a new governance system and rule of law that discourages get-rich-quick syndrome and unearned income; while the fourth is the environment – clean, green, planned, sustainable cities and markets.

He invited ndi Anambra in the Diaspora to buy into his dream and visualise Anambra that is possible, assuring that he would build on the legacies of the past leaders up to Governor Obiano, whose landmark achievements would be consolidated and sustained.

