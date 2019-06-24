Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Anambra State Government has disbanded the Amalgamated Market Traders Association (AMATAS), former umbrella body which piloted the affairs of markets in the state for 12 years.

The Governor Willie Obiano-led government consequently reconstituted the defunct Anambra State Markets Amalgamated Traders Association (ASMATA) and inaugurated a 34-executive member under Ikechukwu Ekwegbalu, former chairman of Onitsha Main Market, as its president general.

Other members of the body include Jude Agumadu, first vice; Obinna Okechukwu, second vice; Chinwendu Ezeigwe, woman leader; Rosemary Anazodo, secretary general; Nelson Ojukwu, rreasurer; and Ikechukwu Victor Orizu, welfare officer.

Chief G.U Okeke, Chief Innocent Chukwuma and Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka will also serve as patrons to the body.

The ASMATA, as reconstituted, will have the following zonal leaders; Eddy Muozom and Obinna Okechukwu, Nnewi Zone; Emma Eddy and Ndubisi Ochiogwu, Ogbaru Zone; Sam Emeka, Onitsha Zone; Tony Ezechukwu Onwuetiaka, Idemili Zone; Anayo Nweke, Awka Zone and Humphrey Anuna/Okafor Ugochukwu, Aguata Zone; among other members. The exco will enjoy a renewable tenure of three months.

Inaugurating the ASMATA leadership at the Jerome Udoji Secretariat complex, Awka, lastSaturday, June 22, the Commissioner, Ministry of Trade, Commerce and Wealth Creation, Dr. Christian Madubuko, charged the executive to maintain peace in all the markets in the state, maintain clean environment and ensure that all revenues derivable from markets, are paid into government treasury.

Outlining reasons for the disbandment of AMATAS and reconstitution of ASMATA, Madubuko said: “We have revived our ASMATA, and that is the only legitimate umbrella body for traders in the state.