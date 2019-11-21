The Anambra government has donated more than 50,000 bags of rice to workers in the state.

Receiving the gift at the state secretariat, yesterday, the Head of Service, Harry Udu, said it was to ensure the workers have a pleasant Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Udu stated that it was also in fulfilment of Governor Willie Obiano’s promise to always appreciate the efforts of the workers in the state.

He noted that workers deserved reward for their commitment, loyalty and sacrifices to the development of the state, maintaining that government owed everything it has achieved to the commitment and cooperation of the workers.

“Workers are the machinery with which government operates. Without them, you cannot implement government’s policies. So, they deserve the best. The governor is a man who keeps his promises. There is nothing he says that he does not do,” Udu stated.

He pointed out that the over 50,000 bags of rice were produced in Anambra, describing the development as the result of government’s investment in agriculture.

He charged rice farmers in the state to sustain their efforts, assuring that government has provided a ready market for their produce. Udu restated government’s resolve to pay workers in the state their November salary on the 25th of this month, leave allowance on December 5 and December salary on December 15, to enable the workers have money for the Christmas celebration.

Appreciating the gesture on behalf of the workers, a civil servant, Ogoamaka Uzozie thanked the state government for the gift.