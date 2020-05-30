Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Members of Urban Drivers Welfare Association, Anambra State (UDWAAS) has raised the alarm over plots by another association to storm the road to be forcefully collecting tolls and levies from the drivers on the road in the state.

The group however urged the drivers in Anambra state not pay any levy to another body as government has not lifted ban on the association and collection of levies occasioned by the Coronavirus pandemic.

The President of UDWAAS Prince Moses Ohanebo while briefing newsmen in his office at Onitsha, alleged that the members of Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) has been mobilizing to storm the roads of the state to be collecting tolls and levies, saying that the drivers will resist them on the road.

“There is video and messages on social media by suspected RTEAN members threatening to take over the tax collection in Anambra state by Monday June 1. We are doing this for the members of the public and our members to be aware of the plot and to resist them and it’s illegality about to happen.

“We are the approved and recognized association known by the Anambra state government. The same group last year stormed the state to take over parks in the state which the issue has not been resolved up till now. We want people to know that this group are coming into the state to make problem.

“We want the state government to be aware and the law enforcement agents to be at alert to curtail their activities and stop their illegality in the state. We are law abiding citizens, we don’t want to clash with anybody and they should be called to order.

“They don’t have any approval or authority to collect tolls in the state, even Anambra state government ban the association in the state. We are advising the drivers not to give them any money because we are ready to resist them. We have written to police, DSS and State Ministry of Transport over this matter” Ohanebo stated.

But, the Public Relations of RTEAN Mr. A.I Nwankwo when contacted denied the allegations, saying that there was no such plans by the association. He however noted that the association is registered in CAC under an act of parliament and cannot ban from operating in the state.