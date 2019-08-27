David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Members of Enyimumuoghara Community, Ezza North Local Government Area, Ebonyi State, living in Onitsha, Anambra State, have written a Save our Soul (SoS), letter to Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State to intervene in an alleged disagreement with the Catholic Diocese of Abakaliki over their land.

The community members said the intervention of Governor Umahi had become necessary to avert imminent clash between them and the Catholic Diocese of Abakaliki, which they alleged acquired their over 150 hectares of land through few elders and youths of the community said to have been deceived through unfulfilled promises of developing the community by building a university and providing infrastructure for them since 2013.

In the letter dated August 1, 2019, and signed by a retired Army Officer, Aluma David and Mr. Anyigor Frankline on behalf of the community, after addressing newsmen in the office of one of the members of the community, at Savoy Junction, Onitsha, they alleged that the Catholic Diocese of Abakaliki in 2013 acquired the land with a promise to build a university that would create jobs for the youths and provide infrastructure for the community.