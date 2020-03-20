Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfre Nnaemeka Achebe, the Ewi of Ado Ekiti Oba Dr. Rufus Adeyemo Adejugbe and the traditional ruler of Omor kingdom, Igwe Oranu Chris Chidume have advocated the peaceful co-existence among the various enthnic groups in Nigeria.

The traditional rulers stated this at the palace of Igwe Oranu Chris Chidume of Omor in Ayamelum Local Government Area of Anambra State when the Ewi of Ado Ekiti paid a royal visit to Omor kingdom accompanied by Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Achebe.

“We the traditional rulers in this country have a lot of work to do irrespective of the fact whether there is constitutional roles for traditional rulers or not we should know that the interest of our various community and oneness of Nigeria lays strongly on our shoulders and so we should make sure that we take the bull by the horn.

“We traditional rulers share some things in common, we believe in the oneness and unity of Nigeria. We want peace and progress of our subjects in the community and country. I want thank the king of Omor for the wonderful reception he accorded me and my entourage.

“We shared so many things in common. Ado Ekiti and people of Omor and Anambra as a whole; it appears we have so many things in common and we believed in hard work, we believe in sincerity of purpose, we believe in integrity. The visit will further cement the bid of friendship between our state and this state.

“We must make sure that there is peace and harmony in our various communities. Despite the ups and downs in the country, security challenges, political differences, we should learn how to live together as one indivisible country. We should play our role to ensure that the country is at peace and live together,” the traditional rulers stated.

The Ewi-Ado Ekiti who is also the chancellor of the Chukwuemka Odumegwu Ojukwu University in the state said that his community and Omor share similar culture together and promised that such visit would be a regular one to cement the relationship.

Photos:

From Left to Right: The Ewi of Ado Ekiti Oba Dr. Rufus Adeyemo Adejugbe, traditional ruler of Omor kingdom Igwe Oranu Chris Chidume and The Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfre Nnaemeka Achebe at the palace of Igwe Omor when Ewi of Ado Ekiti paid him visit.

