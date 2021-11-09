A mild drama ensued at the Ihiala Local Government area of Anambra State where a supplementary election is being held to determine the winner of the Anambra governorship election.

A chieftain of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) Senator Victor Umeh who had visited the Local Government Area was turned back by the Army

Senator Umeh, a chieftain of APGA who arrived at the LGA headquarters with other party members, was turned back by the General Officer Commanding 82 Division as supplementary election holds in the local government area.

INEC had on Monday morning, November 8 declared the Anambra state governorship election inconclusive due to the inability of INEC officials to conduct elections in Ihiala due to security challenges. A supplementary election has been scheduled to hold in the local government today to enable 148,000 eligible voters to cast their votes.

As the election commenced, APGA chieftain, Victor Umeh visited the local government headquarters but was turned back by the security agents. According to the GOC, it was inappropriate for him to be there at the time.

“You are not supposed to be here,” the GOC screamed at Umeh who insisted that he was there “to ensure things go well”.

