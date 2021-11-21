From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The Nigerian Union of Allied Health Professionals, South East Zone, has told losers of the Anambra State governorship election held on November 6 to forget the idea of going to the tribunal to challenge the victory of Professor Charles Soludo, the governor-elect.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

This is even as the union enjoined Soludo to improve the health sector in the State beyond the way he has met it.

The coordinator of the union, Mr. Charles Nwoye, made the appeal, yesterday, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH), Nnewi, while congratulating the governor-elect.

He expressed confidence that Soludo would improve the healthcare service delivery in the state. “We appreciate the Anambra State Health Insurance Agency (ASHIA) introduced by the administration of Governor Willie Obiano. We call on Soludo to make more efforts as he assumes office to upgrade the scheme to cater for more Anambra residents.

“We challenge Prof Soludo to make Anambra State a health tourism centre for Nigeria which will further boost the economy of the state. The health sector needs to be revamped,” Nwoye said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .