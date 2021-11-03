Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr Usman Akali Baba, has vowed that the Police and other sister agencies would see to the success of Saturday’s election in Anambra.

The IG who was speaking yesterday in Lagos , during the 2021 Capacity Building Workshop with the Theme: Internal security operations in a democratic dispensation, organized by Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), Zone 2 Command, Onikan, Lagos, Mr Johnson Babatunde Kokomo, said he was affirmative that Anambra Election would be successful.

He said:” People should go out and exercise their franchise. We have provided two types of security in Anambra State. One,we are policing the election process to making sure that citizens exercise their franchise without molestation. Two, we are checkmating the activities of criminal elements like the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Eastern Security Network (ESN), and other criminal elements, who don’t want people to exercise their rights. I advise the citizens to go out and exercise their franchise as adequate security has been provided for them. I am very worried about the situation in Anambra; we are doing our best even though we need improvement”.

Akali who spoke on the importance of the workshop said the importance cannot be overemphasized as it was aimed at collaboration and synergy among the security agencies,” It is all about synergy,collaboration and cooperation among the security agencies. I thank AIG Kokumo,for this wonderful initiative. We will hear from resource persons; learn more from them and apply what we gathered to our day to day job of policing.

Ogu State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, who declared the two-day workshop open, said the laudable initiative of AIG Kokumo, was one of the best things that had happened to the two states of Lagos and Ogun,whose security agencies would benefit from the workshop.

