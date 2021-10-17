From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has affirmed that it has no business with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) following the report it received that the commission is planning to negotiate with them on the smooth conduct of the forthcoming election in Anambra State.

IPOB in a statement by its media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful on Sunday said it wondered why INEC wants to drag it into the the election of Anambra State.

“We have no business with INEC,IPOB family worldwide doesn’t know whether or not INEC exists. We have nothing to do with the election INEC is conducting, and we wonder why INEC would want to drag us into the election.

“INEC should face what is facing it and leave IPOB alone. We didn’t dialogue with Nigeria government let alone INEC.

On the deployment of over 33,000 police officers to oversea the peaceful conduct of election in the State, Powerful said “We found it laughable the declaration by the Nigeria police that they are coming to Anambra State governorship elections on 6th of November with 33,000 personnel and 8 helicopters to kill Igbo citizens on that day.

According to him “this statement from Fulani controlled police IGP shows how prepared they are to kill our people and also a clear indication that Nigerian police and the Fulani cabal do not want the election in Anambra to hold.

“We also want to place on record that the plan by the Nigerian police to deploy over 33,000 police and three helicopters, among others to Anambra State for the November 6 governorship election, is another ploy to kill more innocent Biafrans.

“This confirms our fears and earlier intelligence that the Fulani controlled security agents have perfected plans to use the election to force more Biafra youths to their early grave.

“We therefore, wish to advise Biafrans in Anambra State to be very cautious of this wicked plot and don’t play into their hands.” Powerful warned.

