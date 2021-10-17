From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) has said it has no business with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) regarding the Anambra governorship election.

It said the report that the commission is planning to negotiate with it on the smooth conduct of the election is misplaced.

IPOB in a statement by its media and publicity secretary,Emma Powerful on said it wondered why INEC would want to drag it into the the election of Anambra State.

“We have no business with INEC,IPOB family worldwide doesn’t know whether or not INEC exists. We have nothing to do with the election INEC is conducting, and we wonder why INEC would want to drag us into the election.

“INEC should face what is facing it and leave IPOB alone. We didn’t dialogue with Nigeria government let alone INEC.

On the deployment of over 33,000 police officers to oversea the peaceful conduct of election in the State, Powerful said “We found it laughable the declaration by the Nigeria police that they are coming to Anambra State governoship elections on 6th of November with 33,000 personnel and 8 helicopters to kill Igbo citizens on that day.

According to him “this statement from IGP shows how prepared they are to kill our people and also a clear indication that Nigerian police do not want the election in Anambra to hold.”

