From Molly Kilete, Abuja

Ahead of the forthcoming gubernatorial elections in Anambra State, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Alkali Baba Usman, has charged Mobile Police Force (Mopol) Commanders to deal ruthlessly with any individual or group trying to disrupt the peaceful conduct of the elections.

The IGP has also charged the MOPOL commanders to work with the military and the various security organisations in the state to curb the wave of violence ravaging the state and other parts of the country.

The Inspector General said the police has intensive operations against kidnappers, bandits, armed robbery and other violent crimes in the country.

The IGP gave the charge at a meeting with the Strategic Commanders of the Force (Police Mobile Force, Special Protection Unit and Counter-Terrorism Unit Commanders) currently taking place at the Force headquarters in Abuja.

