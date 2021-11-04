Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector General of Police(IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the restrictions of vehicular movement in and out of Abambra State from from 11;59, PM, on Friday November 5 to 11;59 PM on Saturday November 6, ahead of the governorship elections.

The IGP, said the restrictions is aimed at protecting the sanctity of the electoral process. He said the Election Security Threats Assessments conducted by the Force indicates a high likelihood of infiltration by criminally-minded individuals to Anambra State, before, during and after the polls, adding that the measure would also avail security forces a firm grip of the State to checkmate the movement of political thugs and touts, and prevent the free flow, circulation and use of illicit arms and hard drugs throughout the period and beyond.

The IGP, in a statement signed by force public relations officer Frank Mba reads; “As part of measures aimed at protecting the sanctity of the electoral process in the November 6, 2021, Anambra State Gubernatorial Elections, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc (+), NPM, fdc, has ordered the restriction of vehicular movement in and out of Anambra State from 11:59PM on Friday, 5th November, 2021 to 11:59PM on Saturday, 6th November, 2021.

“The IGP noted that the restriction order has become necessary following pointers from the Election Security Threats Assessments conducted by the Force which indicate a high likelihood of infiltration by criminally-minded individuals to Anambra State, before, during and after the polls. The IGP further noted that the measure would also avail security forces a firm grip of the State to checkmate the movement of political thugs and touts, and prevent the free flow, circulation and use of illicit arms and hard drugs throughout the period and beyond.

“The IGP enjoined INEC officials, accredited observers and journalists, and other authorized officials to go about their lawful duties as it relates to the elections, provided they observe all relevant rules guiding their deployment including the visible display of their accreditation tags. He acknowledged that Police officers and other security personnel deployed for the election will be appropriately supervised to ensure they carry out their responsibilities in the most humane, firm and professional manner especially to emergency service providers such as fire-fighters and ambulance services.

“The IGP enjoined citizens particularly motorists and travellers who may want to use the routes within Anambra State during the period of the restrictions to seek alternative routes and see the inconveniences as part of sacrifices toward the collective sustenance of our democracy. He called on citizens in the State to go out en-masse on the Election Day and exercise their franchise without any fear or apprehension as the Force and other security agencies are already on ground to ensure a safe and conducive environment for the elections”.

