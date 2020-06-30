Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Anambra State Government has embarked on massive construction of water projects as well as rehabilitation of non-functional water schemes in the state.

The State Commissioner for Public Utilities, Mr. Emeka Ezenwanne stated this during an nspection of the ongoing water projects in various communities across stated said the efforts was to make life more meaningful for the people of the state.

The projects include Abuba-Agu Nando Water Scheme, Anambra East Local Government Area, Enugwu Abor Ufuma Water Supply Scheme, Orumba North LGA and Umunze Regional Water Scheme, Orumba South.

He expressed satisfaction at the level of work done so far by the contractors, urging them to expedite action in order to complete the projects as scheduled.

Ezenwanne hailed the Government for carrying communities along in the distribution of basic amenities, urging the people to take full ownership of the projects.