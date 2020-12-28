From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Stakeholders in Enugwu-Ukwu community, Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State have thrown their weights behind the efforts being made by their traditional ruler, Igwe Ralph Ekpeh, to promote peace in the community.

This position was contained in a communiqué issued after a high level stakeholders’ meeting attended by prominent personalities in the community including their monarch, Igwe Ekpeh; president-general of Enugwu-Ukwu Community Development Union (ECDU), Bonny Ozo Nkwuaku, traditional cabinet members, Board of ECDU Patrons, Board of ECDU Trustees, Enugwu-Ukwu Youth Council, and ECDU Women’s Wing.

The communiqué forwarded to Daily Sun by one of the stakeholders, Chief Uche Nworah, shows that they resolved to “accept the tenure extension of the present ECDU executive by the Anambra State government from 8th January 2021 to 31st August, 2021.”

“Agitations for fairness and equity by groups, individuals, quarters and villages should be forwarded to the Enugwu-Ukwu Constitution Review Committee set up by ECDU.”

The communiqué quoted Nze Ebuka Ifeacho, an Enugwu-Ukwu indigene, as saying that the peace moves were timely and a welcome development.

Prof. Onyi Oguno, a Professor of Law at Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, and a cabinet chief in Enugwu-Ukwu, on his part, said that “The resolutions reached at the peace meeting by critical Enugwu-Ukwu stakeholders will help the town to remain united. Our efforts now should be focused on development issues, now that we have the bickering behind us.”