Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe, has pinned the ravaging gully erosion at Nkisi Aroli and Obeleagu streets in the commercial city Onitsha, on the indiscriminate dumping of refuse, blockage of waterways and activities of sand excavators in the area.

Igwe Achebe made the observation during an inspection visit to the erosion site in Obeleagu and Nkisi Aroli streets in Onitsha, where over 20 buildings have reportedly been submerged and over a thousand people displaced.

The monarch regretted the devastating effect of the erosion on the area, blaming it on the activities of excavators and those who build and dump refuse along waterways.

Igwe Achebe, who is also Chairman of Anambra State and South East Traditional Rulers Council, stressed the need for those responsible for enforcing the laws to rise to the occasion as a way of addressing the menace.

‘Virtually every erosion situation in Anambra State is man-made. We are the ones creating erosion. We excavate soil in the wrong place, build houses in the wrong places. God has created nature for us and places covered,’ the Obi observed.

‘Moving along the highways, you see people excavating the soil without any consideration because they want to make money.

‘Environmental department must be strict on the rules on soil excavation. We have to keep the building plans, water channels must be kept from being blocked.

‘The laws are there, it is enforcement that is our problem. The enforcement agencies must ensure they enforce the law. Once one person is charged, others will learn.’

The monarch, while appreciating the state government for its quick intervention, however, appealed for more intervention from the Federal Government so the scourge could be tackled once and for all.

He further disclosed that the victims of the incident were provided with palliatives at his palace as an effort to reduce the hardship they are facing as a result of the disaster.

‘We plead with the residents to keep to the environment plans. Don’t block the drainage. I canvass for stiffer measures for defaulters of environmental laws in Anambra state,’ he stated.