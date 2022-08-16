From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

The Anambra State Government has set up a family court to tackle various issues relating to domestic violence in the state.

Commissioner for Women Affairs in the state, Mrs Ify Obinabo, who made the disclosure when the leadership of the United Business Women and Farmers Association paid her a courtesy call, said the court has already registered 10 cases which are being adjudicated.

This came on the heels of the recent case in Nnewi North Local Government Area involving an appointee of the state government suspected to have a hand in his wife’s untimely demise.

Obinabo said that the court would help to quickly resolve family issues, to ensure that they wouldn’t degenerate to a dangerous level that may consume lives and property.

“The government of Prof. Chukwuma Soludo has zero tolerance for domestic violence, let alone killing one’s spouse. And we, as a ministry, would continue to ensure that it is put under check.

“We have 10 cases of domestic violence at our Family Court and, out of that number, nine suspects were remanded at the awaiting trial section, while one was granted bail.

“But, this is not in Anambra State alone, and our state has one of the lowest cases of death through domestic violence; this recent one makes it the fifth case,” Obinabo said.

National President of the association, Mrs Nkiru Nwagbo, earlier in her address, called on the commissioner to support them, especially in the area of training, as they also have the target of helping to stop domestic violence in the state.

“We have well over 8,000 members in Anambra State who believe in our capacity to resolve their problems through empowerment programs,” she said while commending governor Soludo for his positive actions, so far, to develop the state.