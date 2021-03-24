From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Emeka Etiaba, the son of Nigeria’s first female governor, has officially joined the November 6 gubernatorial race in Anambra State as a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate.

He was accompanied by his wife, Mrs Joy Etiaba, and his supporters to the Wadata House National Secretariat of the party in Abuja, where he picked the expression of interest and nomination form.

Etiaba, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) joined the race on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as the seventh gubernatorial aspirant of the party in the state.

While presenting a copy of the expression of interest and nomination form to Etiaba, the National Organising Secretary of the PDP, Col Austin Akobundu (retd), described him as a good politician who has the interest of the party at heart.

Akobundu noted that Etiaba’s entry into the gubernatorial race was a clear response to the party’s call for young and vibrant people to be engaged in politics.

While acknowledging that Etiaba was qualified to contest for the governorship position in the state, Akobundu assured that the party will provide an equal and conducive environment for all aspirants to be treated equally.

Speaking after picking his nomination form, an elated Etiaba promised to make Anambra great again if he is elected governor.

‘The situation in Anambra State today calls for a strong, brave, resilient, humble and focused visionary leader who will harness the potentials of the state while solving the myriad of problems bedeviling the state,’ he said.

‘Many aspirants have come out to indicate interest in the governorship election in our great party (PDP) and other parties. Some have come out with their vision and manifestos while others are articulating theirs. Friends and enemies of the state are all positioning themselves to take control of the state, hence a need to exercise caution in the choice of who will lead the state. A mistake will be too costly at this time as the effect will last long.’

He stated that the state is grappling with many issues including insecurity, infrastructure, power, low internally generated revenue (IGR), water, light, communal squabbles, etc.

Etiaba has joined other aspirants including Senator Uche Ekwunife, Dr Obiora Okonkwo and Winston Udeh among others, in vying for the governorship of the state?.