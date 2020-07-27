Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Former chairmen of the 21 local government areas in Anambra State have backed Prince Arthur Eze on the need to immediately conduct council election.

In a statement by the Chairman of the ex-chairmen, Prince Azubuike Iloh and nine others, the former council bosses also demanded that Chief Willie Obiano should commence the payment of five percent of the LG allocations to traditional rulers as recommended by a committee set up by General Sani Abacha.

They said: “We strongly identify with the position of Prince Arthur Eze on the need to conduct local government election in Anambra State and the need to make the local government functional to enable the LG which is the third tier of government and closest to the grassroots be able to provide the dividends of democracy to our people in the councils.

“We further identify ourselves with the position of Prince Arthur Eze that Governor Willie Obiano should immediately implement payment of 5 percent of the local government allocation to Anambra State traditional rulers as recommended by the panel set up by the then General Sani Abacha’s regime.”