Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Former elected councillors in Anambra and the members of Recover Nigeria Project (RNP), yesterday, protested the continued non-conduct of the local government election in the state by the government.

The former councillors, who served from 1999 to 2002 in the 326 political wards in the state, also demanded immediate payment of their severance allowance, furniture and accommodation allowances.

Led by RNP Coordinator, Osita Obi, and Chairman of Association of Councillors of Anambra State, Godson Nnuriam, the protesters, who carried placards with various inscriptions, besieged the premises of the Awka South Local Government Area secretariat where they also addressed members of staff on their grievances.

Obi demanded that “the board of the state’s election management body be constituted by Governor Willie Obiano and the budget line in the 2020 appropriation law for the state electoral commission be made available to the board, fully cash backed.”

The protesters also demanded a comprehensive account of the money which accrued to the 21 local governments in the last five years which must show total capital receipts, expenditures, and projects where they were channelled.

They also demanded that all caretaker arrangements at councils be discontinued after five months, failure for which it would maintain a daily peaceful protests and occupation of state institutions.