From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Former members of the National Assembly and other stakeholders in the All Progressives Congress (APC) have cautioned against the imposition of a candidate on the party ahead of the November 6 governorship poll in Anambra State.

The stakeholders, operating under the aegis of APC Patriots, at a press briefing in Awka presided by Chidi Ogbaji, a 2019 House of Representatives aspirant, said any attempt to impose an unpopular figure on the party would backfire.

This is even as they dispelled insinuations that the perceived rancour among its members, who came from the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) and some other parties, would not mar the party’s chances at the poll.

Former representative of Awka North and South federal constituency, Emeke Nwogbo, and the 2019 Reps candidate of the party, Ike Chidolue, in their separate speeches, said the stakeholders were making strategic plans to ensure they win the election.

Chidolue said: “People over assume situations. As a historical matter, no political party in Nigeria came out of nothing. People equally came from different political parties to make up other parties. It is the same way with the APC.

“When you were talking, I thought you were talking about the party at the national level.