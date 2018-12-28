Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State is set to change the narrative of little or no foreign exchange earnings from export of agricultural and agro-based produce in Nigeria. He is doing this by expanding the frontiers of diversification to position Anambra as a major agricultural producing and exporting state. This is in addition to creating the enabling environment that would sustain the efforts of government and the people towards this objective. Besides, he has shown capability to address the human capital and policy challenges that have posed a stumbling block to effective diversification among the three tiers of government.

It is not in doubt that the Nigerian government has shown remarkable determination in pursuing diversification to rescue the country from the hostage of a mono-commodity economy. The sub-nationals (the 36 states of the federation) have also queued-in into the development by embarking on various non-oil projects to diversify and boost their revenue base. A major area of focus is agriculture and agro-allied businesses.

The rebasing of the Nigerian economy by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in April 2014 unveiled robust economic potentials in hitherto abandoned or underrated sectors such as agriculture, entertainment and services. Since then, greater attention is paid to alternative revenue generating areas mainly in agriculture through strategic programmes and policy initiatives. The overall objective is to identify sustainable employment opportunities, create jobs, eliminate poverty and boost internally generated revenue (IGR).

Ironically, commensurate infrastructural facilities do not exist at both the federal and state government levels to yield the desired results. Experts maintain that government zeal towards diversification has not produced the desired outcome as appropriate environment has not been created and the right steps taken to actualize these efforts. For instance, the lingering challenge of post-harvest waste across the country and poor export-oriented initiatives remain the Achilles’ heel of policy makers among successive governments with far-reaching effects against the welfare of the people.