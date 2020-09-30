Eziomume Solomon, Nnewi

The caretaker chairman of the Anambra State Football Association, Dr. Emeka Okeke, has resigned his position.

Okeke, who is also the club owner of Aspire FC, made this known to newsmen, yesterday, at the FA House in Awka, the state capital.

“Having been involved in the repositioning of football in our dear state, I deem it necessary to resign my position as the chairman of the Anambra Football Caretaker Committee. I believe my resignation is in the best interest of football development in the state, and a good decision for me.

“The caretaker committee, which I headed, was properly constituted, and, within a short time, we have built the foundation for football to thrive and blossom in the state,” he said.

He expressed confidence that in his absence, other committee members would deliver on the mandate given to them.

He equally thanked the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), club owners, coaches, referees, players and all football stakeholders for the support given to him and his committee.