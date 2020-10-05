Eziomume Solomon, Nnewi

Anambra State Football Association (ANSFA) Electoral Committee has made public the election time-table for the Local Football Council (LFC) and Board Elections.

According to the release, which was signed by the Chairman of the state’s electoral committee, Rev. Fr. Obinna Dike, obtained by Daily Sun, yesterday, sale and return of nomination forms for the ANSFA board and LFC, which started on Friday, 2nd October, 2020, would end October 12, 2020.

“Full list of candidates for the elections will be published on the 13th of October, 2020, while screening of candidates for the LFC election will take place on the 15th and 16th of October, 2020, with screening of candidates for ANSFA board election billed for 17th October, 2020.

“The electoral committee will publish the full lists of successful candidates for both elections by 2pm on 19th October, 2020, with submission of protest letters and hearing of appeals to be attended to, by the committee between 19th and 24th of October, 2020.

“Also, elections into the ANSFA LFC and board are billed for 29th and 30th of October, 2020, respectively,” Fr. Dike added.

He equally revealed that forms for ANSFA board for chairmanship and vice chairmanship positions goes for N150,000 and N100,000 respectively, with the membership form at a price of N70,000; even as the LFC, chairmanship, vice-chairmanship and membership forms go for N30,000, N15,000 and N5000 respectively