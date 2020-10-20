Eziomume Solomon, Nnewi

The senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, former Super Eagles player, Chikelue Iloenyosi, as well as Emeka Okeke will test their popularity for the state Football Association chairmanship seat.

The Electoral Committee chairman for the election billed for October 30, 2020, Rev Fr. Obinna Dike disclosed this to Daily SunSport.

According to Fr. Dike, the immediate past FA chairman, Senator Ubah, Dr. Okeke as well as Iloenyosi have expressed their readiness to revive, revitalize and revamp football in the state, if elected.

“We have just finished screening of candidates for Anambra FA chairmanships. We are satisfied with the personalities, antecedents and their experiences in football administration, as well as what they have promised to bring to the table, if elected.

“Come October 30, delegates will have to determine who becomes FA chairman in Anambra. What we promise on our own, as organisers, is a very transparent exercise,” he said.